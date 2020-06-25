CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Every day there are parents hearing the news that no parent should ever have to hear, that their child is sick.

But imagine not having family around to support you and your child. That was the case for Lisa Sadler and her 6-year-old son Major, who was diagnosed with B-cell Leukemia two years ago.

Lisa says if it wasn’t for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, she knows her son would not be where he is today.

Lisa says, “If you were to meet Major you would never know what’s going on with him.”

June 24th of 2018 is when Major was diagnosed with his cancer. His mom said it all happened after she took him to the ER for knee pain.

That diagnosis was the start of multiple stays in the hospital, along with chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

Lisa says that was the start of Major becoming a real-life ‘Iron Man.’

Lisa says, “When he had the port that’s in his chest I tried to make this whole process a little more entertaining. That’s his Iron Man button and the blood transfusions and chemo, that’s just his juice or something to make him strong. It made it easier and more fun for him.”

Both Lisa and Major say that aside from the medication and treatment that he is undergoing, it’s the staff at Maynard Children’s Hospital that played a big role in his progress.

Lisa says, “I don’t have a lot of family down here so the hospital supported a lot of needs and anything I needed you know, if I wanted to speak to a counselor it was great and I felt supported.”

For Major, it’s some of the more fun toys that the staff provide that made his time at the hospital easier.

Lisa says, “He loves it. He’ll actually be like mom, when am I going to go back to the hospital, and I’m just like really.”

She says the staff also took time to let Major know what was going on with his illness and treatment and for her, that made all the difference.

Lisa says she is beyond grateful for the support and care that they have been receiving throughout this journey and things are looking great for Major. Right now he has no signs of cancer.

