City of Jacksonville prays over police officers across the country

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville held a vigil for unity Wednesday, praying over officers not just from the Jacksonville Police Department and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, but across the country.

“One nation one God,” said Constance Groomes of Jacksonville. “Just one in unity. This is what God wants. We’re doing what God has you know instructed for us to do. Is to come together as one in unity.”

The event comes during a very divided time in the country between police officers and the communities they serve. A time, as Reginia Wheeles said, when police officers need their prayers the most.

“It’s just showing support and tell them we thank them,” said Wheeles. " We gonna pray over them and let them know that we’re going to ask God to protect them.”

Wheeles was among the group that first met outside the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. There, they prayed over officers in that department before joining with the rest of the group to pray over all officers in the country.

“With one common cause with one purpose and that’s not only to lift up the name of Jesus but it’s also to stand together,” said Catalyst Church Pastor Maurice Irvin, who led Wednesday’s prayer.

The prayer was the second event of its kind, with the first unity prayer held last month.

