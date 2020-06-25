Advertisement

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Wildlife officers are still trying to find out who shot and killed a bear that wandered into a Washington neighborhood Thursday.

Caption

The bear fell asleep behind a home near Van Norden Street and Fort Drive.

Officials say they got the call around 6 a.m.

North Carolina Wildlife and Washington police were on the scene keeping an eye on the animal. When the male bear, which weighed 403 pounds, climbed up a tree around 1:45, they left and would occasionally drive by to check on it.

Wildlife Officer Ryan Biggerstaff says they got a call just after 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired. When they arrived they found the bear dead.

Law enforcement recovered six 9 millimeter bullet casings at the scene.

Officer Biggerstaff says no one is saying what happened.

The person responsible could be charged with a misdemeanor and faces thousands of dollars in fines and court costs.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call 252-904-2990.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Carteret County cases nearly double this month

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The county health department says since June 1st they have seen 34 more cases of the coronavirus.

Crime

Woman mugs for mug shot

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Pine Knoll Shores police on Thursday arrested Brandi Chilton with being intoxicated and disruptive.

Local

NCIS investigating after Camp Lejeune Marine found dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
NCIS is investigating after a Marine was found unresponsive in the water near the French Creek boat dock aboard Camp Lejeune.

News

Wounded teen charged after Goldsboro Police respond to shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police have charged a driver and his wounded passenger after they say they found a stolen handgun.

Local

Deputies searching for missing Beaufort County woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
Destinee Wright hasn’t been seen by her family since Tuesday and they are concerned for her well being.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny with less humidity Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Humidity levels will come down a bit today with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river crested Wednesday and is slowly falling now.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, June 26th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, June 26th at 4:30am

State

State lawmakers done with most of year’s work after marathon

Updated: 9 hours ago
North Carolina lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year.

News

Pitt-Greenville Airport gets funding for taxi lane

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Pitt-Greenville Airport has received funding for a taxi lane.