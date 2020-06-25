Armed man on Greenville Boulevard protests face mask mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some in eastern Carolina have been voicing their displeasure with Governor Cooper's face mask mandate, including a Greenville man protesting along Greenville Boulevard with a gun and a sign.

While he was armed, Greenville Police said there was no threat of violence.

Jimy Geurganus’ sign compares Governor Cooper to Joseph Stalin.

Geurganus, a retired law enforcement officer, says this prolonged phase 2 is really affecting businesses and the working class.

Geurganus says, “I would advise him you have forgotten all about the working people of this country, this state, the working people. All of your closures affected those that work. I’m just the kind of guy, I’m a man of action. I’m not gonna sit back. I’m tired of sitting back. I’m tired of sitting back.”

Geurganus ays the lockdown has cost him $15,000 so far.

