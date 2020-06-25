27 Arrested in Child Support roundup ‘Operation Pay up’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday the arrests of 27 people for failure to pay child support and for failing to appear in court for child support.

Autoplay Caption

The arrests come as part of Operation ‘Pay up’ which has been an ongoing investigation for the past several months.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said his office processed 55 child support orders which represented $165,000 in owed support. Along with the 27 arrests, approximately $25,000 in back payments were collected.

Sheriff Hughes says finding and arrested those who fail to pay their child support is a priority for his office. “The important thing to remember with each one of these, their children have suffered because of this and that’s not something that we’re going to sit back and allow to happen,” said Hughes.

Hughes says his office will continue to work to find and arrest those who do not pay their child support and who avoid going to court.

Hughes said, “these people you see here have been avoiding apprehension, if they would put a quarter of the time in effort into paying their child support and meeting their obligations as they have in avoiding detection and apprehension by us, they probably would not be on that board right now.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.