Advertisement

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

The Toyota engine plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.
The Toyota engine plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.(WAFF)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

The company says the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Owners will be notified in late August.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear takes nap in backyard of Washington home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sleepy bear has garnered a few spectators in one Eastern Carolina neighborhood.

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 56 minutes ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

National

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press
The epidemic in Congo began in August 2018.