Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

As of Thursday morning, the Tar River level in Greenville was at 18.26 feet (moderate flood stage) and slowly falling. Greenville’s crest came Wednesday afternoon, peaking around 18.37 feet. This is the 6th highest water level in Greenville since records began.

Moderate flood stage for the Tar in Greenville is 17 to 19 feet. At 18.0 feet, water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. Water inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Flooding is likely along the streets in Riverwalk Townhomes.

The river will drop below minor flood stage (13.0 ft.) over the weekend. The highest crest at the Greenville gauge came from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 at 29.74 feet. Hurricane Matthew lifted the Tar river to 24.46 feet in 2016.

The Neuse river in Kinston and the Contentnea creek in Hookerton will run in minor flood stage through late week before falling out of flood stage over the weekend. The Contentnea Creek in Hookerton is slowly falling now.

More than a dozen streets in Rocky Mount were closed on Thursday because of flood waters. The official crest level for the river was 27.25 feet. During Hurricane Floyd the river reached 31.7 feet and 28.73 feet after Hurricane Matthew. This flood level on Thursday was the third highest flood on record and the highest flood not produced by a hurricane. While the river level will continue to decline in Rocky Mount, moderate flooding is continuing downstream in Tarboro and Greenville.

