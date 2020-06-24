Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

_______________

Tar River Level:

Greenville: 18.26 ft. Thursday morning; Moderate flood stage and falling. Crested at 18.37 feet (moderate flood stage) Wednesday.

_______________

Thursday

Skies will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from midday through early evening. High temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s and with elevated dew points the heat index will be in the upper 80s. The severe weather potential will be low but a few stronger storms will be possible. A weak cold front will move through late Thursday resulting in a slight dip in humidity levels with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The drier air will stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will stay warm, climbing from the upper 80s Friday to the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure off our coast will help keep skies mostly sunny.

Saharan Dust is likely to move over our area this weekend causing more hazy skies and providing some red and orange sunrises and sunsets. While most of the dust will stay high above us, some fine particles may reach the surface causing some people to notice minor irritation of the airways.

Saharan Dust has completed the long trip across the Atlantic and is currently over the Caribbean. (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.