North Carolina Daybook

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM UNC Health host coronavirus media briefing - UNC Health host coronavirus (COVID-19) media briefing with Institute for Global Health and Infectious Disease Director Dr Myron Cohen

Weblinks: http://www.unc.edu, https://twitter.com/unc_system

Contacts: Phil Bridges, UNC Health, phil.bridges@unchealth.unc.edu, 1 919 457 6347

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Everytown for Gun Safety unveil 'Gun Sense Majority: North Carolina' - Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Moms Demand Action host a media call to unveil a 'major piece' of their 2020 electoral program: 'Gun Sense Majority: North Carolina'

Weblinks: http://everytown.org, https://twitter.com/everytown

Contacts: Everytown for Gun Safety Press, press@everytown.org, 1 954 647 6192

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 Bert Kreischer begins North American 'Hot Summer Nights Drive-In Comedy Tour'

Location: Hound's Drive-In Theatre, 114 Raven Cir, Kings Mountain, NC

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/bertkreischer, #HotSummerNights

Contacts: Reg Tigerman , Levity Entertainment Group , rtigerman@levitytalent.com

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities', with event today for Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Gates, Perquimans, Chowan, Tyrrell, Dare, Washington, Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton counties

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour continues - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities'. Includes events today for Hyde, Carteret, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pender, and Lenoir counties (10:00 AM EDT) and Robinson, Bladen, Columbus, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, Montgomery, Stanly, Lee, and Harnett counties (12:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 26 Bank of America Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/BofA_News

Contacts: Lee McEntire, Bank of America Investor relations, 1 704 388 6780