Advertisement

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

‘There's that stigma of “you're no fun.”’
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) –Miley Cyrus says she's been sober for six months.

The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.

Cyrus has been open about smoking marijuana in the past.

She said she stopped smoking weed after having vocal cord surgery at the end of last year.

While she was recovering, there was a monthlong period where she wasn't allowed to talk.

That gave her plenty of time to think.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’” Cyrus said.

“By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

But sobriety isn’t necessarily great for her image, the singer said.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: moments ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

Latest News

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 55 minutes ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

National

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press
The epidemic in Congo began in August 2018.