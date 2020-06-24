Advertisement

Man with aphasia discusses coronavirus, trouble communicating

Dexter Davis speaks out about his experience during National Aphasia Awareness Month
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - June marks National Aphasia Awareness Month and one man wants you to know how to better communicate with people like him.

After his stroke in February 2019, Dexter Davis had to learn to live with aphasia. According to the National Aphasia Association, Aphasia is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write. For Davis, this means, he knows what he wants to say and what others are saying, but he needs more time to process it all.

Davis said a key part for others to communicate with him is to have patience and talk slowly. “I really appreciate how you speak to me real slow and talk to me slow,” he said. “That’s how I can understand a whole lot better.”

Sherri Winslow, an ECU Clinical Assistant Professor who helps people like Davis with communication, said the coronavirus has not made it easier on them. With masks, they are less able to distinguish facial expressions that can help them understand someone.

“Having that unavailable to them could definitely affect them,” she explained. She also said about 1/3 of stroke patients end up with some type of aphasia.

Davis said talking slowly and loudly, gesturing, and using facial expressions are all helpful. He also said that coronavirus or not, he hopes people can be mindful of those with aphasia. “People don’t know about it,” he explained. “So you have to educate myself and educate other people so that I can communicate better.”

Winslow said more than 2 million people in the United States live with aphasia. One resource to learn more about Aphasia is through the National Aphasia Association at https://www.aphasia.org/ and locally through the ECU Aphasia Support Group at https://www.aphasia.org/site/ecu-aphasia-support-group/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: moments ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 53 minutes ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Updated: 6 hours ago
CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will crest around 18.4 feet Wednesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

State

N.C. legislative session getting close to end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina legislative session getting close to end

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

News

Powerball 06-24-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
Powerball 06-24-20