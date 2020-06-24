Advertisement

ECU faculty member makes $1.8 million donation

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Wednesday received a big chunk of change during its annual Pirate Nation Gives campaign.

The university says an anonymous faculty member committed $1.8 million.

Nearly $1.1 million will go towards faculty recruitment and retention for Accounting Department faculty, which is among the largest gifts ever to the College of Business.

The other $720,000 will go to the Students’ Treasure Chest, a student-led organization that helps immediate needs , including financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

This is the fourth annual Pirate Nation Gives fundraiser. Last year more than $800,000 was raised.

The event continues until midnight. You can call 252-ECU-GIVES, or click here to make an online contribution.

The campaign is usually in March, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

ORIGINAL STORY

ECU’s fourth annual Day of Giving officially started Wednesday at 12:00 a.m. and it will go on for 24 hours.

The 24-hour online fundraiser encourages the entire Pirate community also including alums to help support the university.

Last year’s event raised more than $800,000.

Supporting student emergency funds remains a top priority but the university has added others for this year.

This includes the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, which supports ECU’s students of color to help celebrate the diversity of the campus.

Other priorities this year include athletic scholarships and the beacon scholarship.

You can call 252-ECU-GIVE or visit ecu.edu/piratenationgives.

