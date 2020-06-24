Advertisement

ECU lays out fall return plan with new website, town hall

"Return of Pirate Nation" will be a frequently updated online resource
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has announced its plan for a phased return to campus with a new website and accompanying document called “Return of Pirate Nation.”

The document outlines the planning goals, including the first step: requiring face masks on campus beginning July 1.

Also included are the school’s expectations for social distancing measures, and its plan for those who presumed to be infected with COVID-19, including a reference to a self-reporting form they plan to assemble in the future.

The site’s homepage states, “For us to return, we must accept less independence, more guidelines and rules, and several key community expectations. We must work together. We hope you will accept this important responsibility for our community and our university.”

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson addressed the finer details of the plan and answered viewer questions in an online town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be convenient, but it’s going to be the right thing to do,” Mitchelson said in response to a question about how instructors and students would understand each other with masks on.

He adds that college campuses thrive with students actually present.

“The energy that these young people bring to our campus is something I think we all crave.”

Read the entire 19-page document here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Washington sleepy bear

Updated: moments ago

News

COVID-19: State sees another thousand cases on Thursday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services says the number of positive cases now stand at 57,183.

Local

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Updated: 53 minutes ago
This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Major Sadler

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 24th of 2018 Major Sadler went to the ER for knee pain and was diagnosed with cancer.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Updated: 6 hours ago
CMN Month of Miracles: Sickle Cell

Weather

Tar River officially crests; Sixth highest on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will crest around 18.4 feet Wednesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

State

N.C. legislative session getting close to end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina legislative session getting close to end

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, June 25th at 4:30am

News

Powerball 06-24-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
Powerball 06-24-20