ECU lays out fall return plan with new website, town hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has announced its plan for a phased return to campus with a new website and accompanying document called “Return of Pirate Nation.”

The document outlines the planning goals, including the first step: requiring face masks on campus beginning July 1.

Also included are the school’s expectations for social distancing measures, and its plan for those who presumed to be infected with COVID-19, including a reference to a self-reporting form they plan to assemble in the future.

The site’s homepage states, “For us to return, we must accept less independence, more guidelines and rules, and several key community expectations. We must work together. We hope you will accept this important responsibility for our community and our university.”

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson addressed the finer details of the plan and answered viewer questions in an online town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be convenient, but it’s going to be the right thing to do,” Mitchelson said in response to a question about how instructors and students would understand each other with masks on.

He adds that college campuses thrive with students actually present.

“The energy that these young people bring to our campus is something I think we all crave.”

Read the entire 19-page document here.

