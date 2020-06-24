Advertisement

3 arrested after George Floyd protest slows Raleigh traffic

The Highway Patrol says vehicles started driving around ten miles per hour on Interstate 40.
The Highway Patrol says vehicles started driving around ten miles per hour on Interstate 40.(WRAL)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A George Floyd protest in Raleigh caused a big traffic nightmare and the arrest of three women for slowing down traffic.

The Highway Patrol says just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday vehicles part of the protest started driving around ten miles per hour on Interstate 40.

That caused a ten mile backup through Raleigh.

The three women were charged with careless & reckless driving and impeding traffic.

  • Rachel Jones, 35, of Carrboro
  • Kristina Breneman, of Raleigh
  • Taari Coleman, 27, of Raleigh
Three women were arrested by state troopers Wednesday morning.
Three women were arrested by state troopers Wednesday morning.(WRAL)

The protest was organized on social media.

