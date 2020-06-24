3 arrested after George Floyd protest slows Raleigh traffic
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A George Floyd protest in Raleigh caused a big traffic nightmare and the arrest of three women for slowing down traffic.
The Highway Patrol says just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday vehicles part of the protest started driving around ten miles per hour on Interstate 40.
That caused a ten mile backup through Raleigh.
The three women were charged with careless & reckless driving and impeding traffic.
- Rachel Jones, 35, of Carrboro
- Kristina Breneman, of Raleigh
- Taari Coleman, 27, of Raleigh
The protest was organized on social media.
