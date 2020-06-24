3 arrested after George Floyd protest slows Raleigh traffic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A George Floyd protest in Raleigh caused a big traffic nightmare and the arrest of three women for slowing down traffic.

The Highway Patrol says just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday vehicles part of the protest started driving around ten miles per hour on Interstate 40.

That caused a ten mile backup through Raleigh.

The three women were charged with careless & reckless driving and impeding traffic.

Rachel Jones, 35, of Carrboro

Kristina Breneman, of Raleigh

Taari Coleman, 27, of Raleigh

Three women were arrested by state troopers Wednesday morning. (WRAL)

“This morning’s protest on one of our state’s major thoroughfares placed motorists in needless danger. The actions demonstrated by the protesters involved increased the probability for collisions to occur, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Our response echoed the Highway Patrol’s commitment to public safety.”

The protest was organized on social media.

