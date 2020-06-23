Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County commissioners voted unanimously this morning to remove a Confederate statue that’s on county property.

This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

“When you start talking about African Americans enslaved, in bondage, and supporting that...that’s not the way we’re doing it here in the 21st century and we don’t want to be reminded of that.”

The statue is at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Highway 11, being moved there in 2007. Many advocating for the move said people didn’t need to see it as they came into the city.

It was originally erected in 1924 on North Queen Street & Summit Avenue by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Commissioners held an emergency meeting to talk about the statue Thursday morning.

“We feel as a Board we can remain committed to the respectful remembrance of our shared past, while also acknowledging the tragedy in our history.”

They voted to relocate the statue to the First Battle of Kinston Civil War Battlefield Park, which is about a half mile away behind Kings Barbecue.

The relocation will be done next week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.