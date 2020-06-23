Advertisement

Lenoir County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County commissioners voted unanimously this morning to remove a Confederate statue that’s on county property.

This comes just a couple of days after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy publicly called for the statue at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information to be removed.

The statue is at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Highway 11, being moved there in 2007. Many advocating for the move said people didn’t need to see it as they came into the city.

It was originally erected in 1924 on North Queen Street & Summit Avenue by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Commissioners held an emergency meeting to talk about the statue Thursday morning.

They voted to relocate the statue to the First Battle of Kinston Civil War Battlefield Park, which is about a half mile away behind Kings Barbecue.

The relocation will be done next week.

