Missing Pamlico County woman found dead, authorities calling it a homicide

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a woman missing since last week was found Friday.

The body of 21-year-old Rayna Novash of Pamlico County was discovered in a wooded area in northern Craven County.

The manner and cause of death are currently under investigation and the case is being treated as a homicide.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating.

Novash was reported missing on Sunday. She had not been in contact with her family or friends since June 18th.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101

6′0 tall

Weight approximately 130 pounds

Hazel eyes

Red hair

