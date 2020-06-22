Advertisement

Wine-and-dash: Facebook group pays it forward with kindness during pandemic

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Betty Carter rushed to someone’s doorstep and said, “Well hello you’ve been wined!” The greeting was just the start of many drop-offs happening all over the Carolinas, with one goal: to make someones day.

Especially during uncertain times, organizers of the group say many are surprised to get a sweet treat.

Mary Jo Harold is a member of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas page. She has “wined” members throughout the community, and many have returned the favor.

“All of a sudden I had a basket with wine in it and a sweet note from a secret wine fairy!” Harold says.

Cara Rindell started the Facebook page in Raleigh, but she said the response all across the state has been huge.

“This page has done so much more than just spreed cheer and happiness, its amazing at what it has done for people,” explains Rindell.

Once joining the Facebook page, members can add their name to the address list so people can “wine” them, or they can “wine” others.

“Go and select people in your area with a surprise bottle of wine and maybe a hand written note or card,” Rindell says.

On the list of those participating you can access a person’s address and some of their favorites goodies. It doesn’t have to be wine, it could be their favorite treats like soda, candy, or other snacks.

After the basket is prepared, members head to the location. “Its kind of the adult version ding dog ditch,” Rindell jokes.

So if you hear a knock at your door and catch a glimpse of a fairy, don’t worry, you’ve just been wined.

