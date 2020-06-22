Advertisement

Wilmington Mayor imposes curfew around two Confederate statues

WILMINGTON CONFEDERATE STATUE
WILMINGTON CONFEDERATE STATUE(WECT)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -

The mayor of a North Carolina city has imposed a curfew in the narrow area surrounding two Confederate monuments to try to thwart any vandalism or destruction.

The curfew in the city of Wilmington applies from 7:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. in the immediate area around two Confederate statues in the city.

The curfew began Saturday night and lasts five nights. City officials were reacting to the toppling of two Confederate statues Friday night in Raleigh.

The Wilmington Star-News reports that two men were charged last week with damaging public property after one of the memorials was spray painted with a swastika.

