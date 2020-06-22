Advertisement

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning. (Source: Taylor Simpson)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit. Police said they arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off.

Nine people were shot, police say, and two of them killed. The other seven people were taken to the hospital along with the 5 people who were reportedly hit by vehicles. Medic says five, possibly six, people have life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is evidence of multiple shooters involved, but so far no arrests have been made.

At least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medic and fire units.

Family members began to arrive as the scene unfolded, with emotions running high.

Witnesses say people were gathering to celebrate Juneteenth along Beatties Ford Road all weekend in a happy, peaceful celebration. Some people told our crew on scene that they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even street racing. Police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as we get them. No names have been released.

