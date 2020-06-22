Advertisement

Swimming advisory in Emerald Isle lifted

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A swimming advisory in Emerald Isle has been lifted.

State recreational water quality officials say the advisory, which was in effect where floodwater pumping was happening, was lifted Monday because floodwaters have receded and pumping has ended.

The advisory was in effect since Wednesday, June 17 near Fawn Drive, Doe Drive and 16th Street along the ocean and at the end of Channel Drive and 10021 Coast Guard Road in Bogue Sound.

Officials say at the time, floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets onto the beach and sound to make sure roads were accessible for first responders.

