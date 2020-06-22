Advertisement

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)(KALB)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

The soldier’s mother was devastated after she received confirmation from Fort Hood. In recent interviews, the woman said she was desperately seeking closure after her son’s disappearance.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

Pvt. Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019 and was classified as AWOL, then deserted.

Copyright 2020 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kwtx.com.

Latest News

Weather

Tar river cresting today in Tarboro

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
This is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood in Rocky Mount.

Local

Confederate monument removed from Pitt County courthouse

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Confederate monument removed from Pitt County courthouse

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

State

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Portion of Highway 11 closed due to downed power lines in Lenoir County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Pollack
More than 2,000 customers are without power in Kinston.

News

Wine-and-dash: Facebook pays it forward with kindness during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Facebook pays it forward with kindness during pandemic

News

Harkers Island man dies after being pulled from water by Coast Guard while diving

Updated: 11 hours ago
An eastern Carolina man died on Saturday while diving with a team off the Beaufort Inlet.

News

Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening

Updated: 11 hours ago
The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

News

Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

News

Trump supporters float in Pamlico River boat parade

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach, in Washington, through the waterfront and back.