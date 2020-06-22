Advertisement

Publix recalls some of its salad products in several states

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKELAND, FL (AP) -

One of the South’s largest grocery store chains is announcing a recall of some salads sold in its stores.

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

Publix said said the problem is that wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren’t listed on the labels.

That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Publix lists further details of the products affected on its website.

