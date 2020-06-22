Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 VF Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.vfc.com

Contacts: VF Corp Investor Relations, ir@vfc.com, 1 336 424 6082

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 North Carolina 11th Congressional District Republican run-off election - North Carolina 11th Congressional District Republican run-off election, with candidates Madison Cawthorn Lynda Bennett on the ballot

Weblinks: http://www.ncsbe.gov, https://twitter.com/NCSBE

Contacts: Patrick Gannon, North Carolina State Board of Elections, patrick.gannon@ncsbe.gov, 1 919 814 0765, 1 984 204 0767

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 Bert Kreischer begins North American 'Hot Summer Nights Drive-In Comedy Tour'

Location: Hound's Drive-In Theatre, 114 Raven Cir, Kings Mountain, NC

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/bertkreischer, #HotSummerNights

Contacts: Reg Tigerman , Levity Entertainment Group , rtigerman@levitytalent.com