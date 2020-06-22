NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
04-21-26-32-35
(four, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
2-8-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, eight, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-8-0-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, eight, zero, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 27
(six, eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million