UPDATE: Portion of Highway 11 closed due to downed power lines in Lenoir County

More than 2,000 customers are without power
By Austin Pollack
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE:

NCDOT is reporting Highway 11 in both directions near Ashland Drive in Lenoir County is closed due to downed power lines.

Crews expect this to re-open at around 10 a.m.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 customers are without power south of Kinston.

According to the Duke Energy website, someone crashed into electrical equipment at around 3:15 a.m. WITN is not sure where the crash happened, but the outages are south of Kinston along Highway 11 to Deep Run over to Seven Springs.

The company website also says it expects power to be restored by 6:30 a.m.

