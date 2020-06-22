Advertisement

Mental Health Monday: Recognizing and coping with PTSD

June is PTSD Awareness Month.
June is PTSD Awareness Month.(MGN Online)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - June is PTSD Awareness Month, or post traumatic stress disorder.

The disorder is commonly associated with veterans, but experts at Brynn Marr Hospital say it can also stem from other traumas, as well.

“Most people recognize PTSD as it relates to our military, especially in Eastern North Carolina, where we have such a large military presence. But we want to recognize that anyone can develop post traumatic stress disorder,” said Dana Cronkhite with Brynn Marr Hospital.

Cronkhite says causes include accidents or injuries, abuse, natural disasters or even things like the COVID-19 pandemic. She says triggers can occur in things like nightmares or flashbacks, increased anxiety/ depression, or self destructive behavior.

She says the first step is to support your loved ones and cater to each person’s specific needs.

“Trauma impacts everyone differently. You and I may experience the same event and have completely different impacts with how we process it,” Cronkhite explained. She added, “The first step is understanding. Don’t make assumptions or comparisons as to how someone might handle their symptoms.”

She says it’s important to listen to your loved ones and find activities to do together, such as exercise or hobbies. Cronkhite suggests avoiding phrases like“get over it” or “stop being dramatic.” She says tough love is not the answer in this situation.

If you or a loved one needs help, you can visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness website to find resources near you or contact Brynn Marr Hospital to learn more about their resources.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tar river cresting today in Tarboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Howard
This is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood in Rocky Mount.

Local

Confederate monument removed from Pitt County courthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confederate monument removed from Pitt County courthouse

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

State

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Latest News

National

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 3 hours ago
Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Local

UPDATE: Thousands still without power near Kinston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Pollack
More than 2,000 customers are without power in Kinston.

News

Wine-and-dash: Facebook pays it forward with kindness during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Facebook pays it forward with kindness during pandemic

News

Harkers Island man dies after being pulled from water by Coast Guard while diving

Updated: 13 hours ago
An eastern Carolina man died on Saturday while diving with a team off the Beaufort Inlet.

News

Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

News

Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.