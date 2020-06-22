Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators cheered as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets report that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state capitol grounds in Raleigh Saturday. Cooper ordered the statues removed after protesters toppled two other Confederate statues Friday night, stringing one up by the neck and hanging it from a light pole.

Wilmington mayor imposes curfew around 2 Confederate statues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a North Carolina city has imposed a curfew in the narrow area surrounding two Confederate monuments to try to thwart any vandalism or destruction. The curfew in the city of Wilmington applies from 7:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. in the immediate area around two Confederate statues in the city. The curfew began Saturday night and lasts five nights. City officials were reacting to the toppling of two Confederate statues Friday night in Raleigh. The Wilmington Star-News reports that two men were charged last week with damaging public property after one of the memorials was spray painted with a swastika.

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. The spokesman said that all global and U.S. health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. The announcement out of China Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

North Carolina still can't race while judge considers case

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina stock car racetrack from holding races. The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” News outlets report that the judge left his injunction in place after a hearing Friday and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.

N.C. Congress runoff pits Trump favorite versus young rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Western North Carolina voters in a congressional primary runoff are deciding whether to accept President Donald Trump’s favored candidate or choose her young rival. Lynda Bennett got the most votes in a 12-candidate GOP primary in March for the 11th District seat recently held by Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She and 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn are running in Tuesday's election. Trump endorsed Bennett earlier this month on Twitter. She's also banking on support from GOP notables like Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan. Cawthorn is getting support from a super PAC. The runoff winner faces Democrat Moe Davis in the Republican-leaning district.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews have removed two Confederate statues outside the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on order of the governor, the morning after protesters toppled two nearby statues. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said a press release that removing the statues is a public-safety imperative. The statues removed Saturday include one dedicated to the women of the Confederacy, and another honoring Henry Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War. On Friday night, protesters pulled down two statues of two Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk. On Saturday, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest blamed Cooper for allowing the protesters to succeed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets reported that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state Capitol grounds on Saturday. Meanwhile, the American Museum of Natural History in New York will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

N Carolina protesters hang Confederate statue from post

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh. They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post. Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth. Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.