Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a shooting in North Carolina's largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that five other people were hit by vehicles after the shooting. The shooting happened at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. Police responding to a call of a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. Shots rang out afterward. He said there was evidence of multiple shooters. The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte. Further details weren’t immediately available.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators cheered as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets report that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state capitol grounds in Raleigh Saturday. Cooper ordered the statues removed after protesters toppled two other Confederate statues Friday night, stringing one up by the neck and hanging it from a light pole.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a North Carolina city has imposed a curfew in the narrow area surrounding two Confederate monuments to try to thwart any vandalism or destruction. The curfew in the city of Wilmington applies from 7:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. in the immediate area around two Confederate statues in the city. The curfew began Saturday night and lasts five nights. City officials were reacting to the toppling of two Confederate statues Friday night in Raleigh. The Wilmington Star-News reports that two men were charged last week with damaging public property after one of the memorials was spray painted with a swastika.