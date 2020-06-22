Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is investigating after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties. NASCAR says it is “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR. Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred. The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Webb Simpson is a winner on Father's Day again, just not at the U.S. Open. The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine in a 7-under 64 and won the RBC Heritage with a record score. Simpson won by one shot over Abraham Ancer. His score of 22-under 262 beat by two shots the tournament record set 11 years ago. Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012 at Olympic Club. This was supposed to be U.S. Open week, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that until September. Simpson won for the second time this year.