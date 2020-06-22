Advertisement

Confederate monument removed from Pitt County courthouse

A statue on top of the Confederate monument outside the Pitt County courthouse is removed.(Pitt County Public Information Office)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument has been removed from outside the Pitt County courthouse.

Crews began removing it just after midnight on Monday. County officials say it took about five and a half hours to remove the statue at the top of the monument. They say the pedestal and base will be removed later because of mechanical issues with the crane.

In a 7-2 vote last Monday, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted in favor for the “immediate removal” of the monument.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy funded and donated the monument. It was dedicated in 1914.

