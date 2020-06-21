Trump supporters float in Pamlico River boat parade

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico River was full of boats during a flotilla parade in support of President Donald Trump.

According to a Facebook page event, boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach through the waterfront and back from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 20.

See pictures from the event below.

