Advertisement

Trump supporters float in Pamlico River boat parade

Boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach through the waterfront and back.
Pamlico River Trump Parade
Pamlico River Trump Parade(Viewer photos)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico River was full of boats during a flotilla parade in support of President Donald Trump.

According to a Facebook page event, boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach through the waterfront and back from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 20.

Pamlico River Trump Parade

See pictures from the event below.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pamlico River Trump parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parade in support of President Trump.

Weather

Tar river expected to crest today in Tarboro

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
This is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood in Rocky Mount.

News

Month of Miracles: How can I help?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jessica Bobula
There's no WITN CMN telethon this year because of COVID-19, but you can still help sick kids at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

News

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Updated: 19 hours ago
Confederate monuments are coming down all across the country, some legally and others being toppled and vandalized.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth festivities continue with virtual celebration

Updated: 19 hours ago
Celebrations were held all across the country on Friday for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in 1865.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

Onslow County Health Department hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By Tresia Bowles
There is no out-of-pocket cost, regardless of insurance status.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Demonstrators damaged a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh Friday night by using a strap to topple two statues that were part of a larger monument near the state capitol. The protesters also dragged at least one of the statues down a street and hung the figure from a street light pole.

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.