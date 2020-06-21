Trump supporters float in Pamlico River boat parade
Boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach through the waterfront and back.
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico River was full of boats during a flotilla parade in support of President Donald Trump.
According to a Facebook page event, boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach through the waterfront and back from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 20.
See pictures from the event below.
