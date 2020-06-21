NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-13-16-29-36
(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
9-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, two, three; Lucky Sum: six)
2-4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, four, two, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, five, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million