Month of Miracles: How can I help?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanks to COVID-19, we are unable to put on our annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. But because Kids Can’t Wait, we’re still working hard. It just looks a little different this year.

So how can you help?

RIGHT NOW, you can go to givetocmn.com and donate.

THE WEEK OF JUNE 22-26, you can 1-877-719-5437 (KIDS) and donate over the phone between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

You can catch stories all week highlighting children who have benefited from CMN and your donations, and you can learn more about the programs and tools your donations fund. And tune in Saturday, June 27, from 7-8 p.m. on WITN to see our Month of Miracles special.

