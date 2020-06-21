Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH

NC governor orders removal of Confederate statues in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews have removed two Confederate statues outside the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on order of the governor, the morning after protesters toppled two nearby statues. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said a press release that removing the statues is a public-safety imperative. The statues removed Saturday include one dedicated to the women of the Confederacy, and another honoring Henry Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War. On Friday night, protesters pulled down two statues of two Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk. On Saturday, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest blamed Cooper for allowing the protesters to succeed.

AP-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPEEDWAY

North Carolina still can't race while judge considers case

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina stock car racetrack from holding races. The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” News outlets report that the judge left his injunction in place after a hearing Friday and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.

ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-RUNOFF

N.C. Congress runoff pits Trump favorite versus young rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Western North Carolina voters in a congressional primary runoff are deciding whether to accept President Donald Trump’s favored candidate or choose her young rival. Lynda Bennett got the most votes in a 12-candidate GOP primary in March for the 11th District seat recently held by Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She and 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn are running in Tuesday's election. Trump endorsed Bennett earlier this month on Twitter. She's also banking on support from GOP notables like Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan. Cawthorn is getting support from a super PAC. The runoff winner faces Democrat Moe Davis in the Republican-leaning district.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH

N Carolina protesters hang Confederate statue from post

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh. They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post. Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth. Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Cooper vetoes 2nd reopen bill, this one for N.C. gyms, bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed gyms and bars shuttered since March to receive patrons again. Cooper said Friday the bill could restrict a quick response to virus outbreaks. He vetoed a similar bill earlier this month emphasizing bars. A Repubilcan state senator says the latest vetoed measure was a “economic lifeline for thousands of businesses.” Cooper will announce next week whether he'll modify his executive order to let more businesss reopen.

CHARLOTTE PROTEST-POLICE TACTICS

Restraining order limits police crowd-control tactics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting Charlotte-Mecklenburg police from taking certain measures against people protesting in the street. The judge issued the order Friday just hours after the ACLU, NAACP and other groups filed a lawsuit over actions taken by police in North Carolina's largest city during a June 2 protest over the death of George Floyd. The restraining order prohibits police from boxing in or “kettling” peaceful protesters. It also requires police to give “clear, loud, continuous and provable orders of dispersal” before threatening to use chemical or other munitions.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump takes to stage in Tulsa amid pandemic

President Donald Trump has returned to the rally stage Saturday night only to find the venue about two-thirds full, a surprising and undoubtedly disappointing turn of events for a politician who values crowd size. Trump launched his first rally in 110 days amid the coronavirus pandemic. Empty seats could be seen throughout the upper deck as Trump seemingly blamed protesters, saying “we had some very bad people outside that were doing bad things.” The lower deck was full, except for an area behind the television cameras where the view of the stage was blocked.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

COVID-19 is ravaging America's vulnerable Latino communities

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it is ravaging Latino communities from the mid-Atlantic to the Southwest, infecting them at alarmingly high rates and amplifying the inequalities they live with. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Now, a growing body of evidence is forming around the virus's toll on Latinos as researchers develop a more advanced data analysis about COVID-19 and race.