Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening
The mayor announced the mandate Sunday afternoon
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The declaration says the masks must be worn any time residents or visitors are near others and cannot effectively socially distance, including stores and other businesses, parking lots, sidewalks and public transport.
The announcement cites the Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendation to use face coverings as a means of preventing spread of COVID-19.
Kinston is the first city in Eastern Carolina to implement the rule.
According to the release, officials are relying on “voluntary compliance” to the rule.
Exceptions to the rule include:
- religious or medical conditions that prevent the wearing of masks
- those 12 years and under
- restaurant patrons while eating
- those in private individual offices
- members of the same household.
