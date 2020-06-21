Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators cheered as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets report that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state capitol grounds in Raleigh Saturday. Cooper ordered the statues removed after protesters toppled two other Confederate statues Friday night, stringing one up by the neck and hanging it from a light pole.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a North Carolina city has imposed a curfew in the narrow area surrounding two Confederate monuments to try to thwart any vandalism or destruction. The curfew in the city of Wilmington applies from 7:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. in the immediate area around two Confederate statues in the city. The curfew began Saturday night and lasts five nights. City officials were reacting to the toppling of two Confederate statues Friday night in Raleigh. The Wilmington Star-News reports that two men were charged last week with damaging public property after one of the memorials was spray painted with a swastika.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. The spokesman said that all global and U.S. health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. The announcement out of China Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina stock car racetrack from holding races. The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” News outlets report that the judge left his injunction in place after a hearing Friday and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.