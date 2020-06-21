Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Buckle up for another wild finish on the PGA Tour. Webb Simpson made one birdie on the back nine at Harbour Town. That was just enough for a 68 that allowed him to join a four-way tie for the lead in the RBC Heritage. He was at 15-under 198. Also sharing the lead were Tyrrell Hatton of England, Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Ryan Palmer. Hatton had one of the six rounds of 63 on Saturday. The change to June because of three-month shutdown appears to be making all the difference. This is a soft course for a strong field.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Packed restaurants and a lack of social distancing on Hilton Head Island are leading to concerns that the PGA Tour might have more players test positive for the coronavirus. Nick Watney became the first player to test positive on Friday and withdrew from the RBC Heritage. The tournament is the second since the tour resumed play after a three-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour has tested 11 people who came into close contact with Watney and all initial tests came back negative. Justin Thomas is one of several players to note how busy the island has been. He says, “It's an absolute zoo around here.”

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway with new rules, new feuds and more fans. NASCAR also will be on the lookout Sunday for the newly banned Confederate flag. Talladega will admit up to 5,000 fans just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. The new rules are in response to Ryan Newman's crash in the Daytona 500, but there is no practice or qualifying scheduled so drivers won't have a feel for the adjustments until the race begins. Meanwhile, bickering between Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin, as well as Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, could make for interesting racing.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Xfinity Series victory. Haley passed Jeb Burton, who held the lead on a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead. Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series. He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. Burton finished third. There were no fans allowed in the grandstands because of the coronavirus pandemic.