Advertisement

Harkers Island man dies after being pulled from water by Coast Guard while diving

COAST GUARD RESCUE
COAST GUARD RESCUE(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -

An eastern Carolina man died on Saturday while diving with a team off the Beaufort Inlet.

Commander Tracy Wirth, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator with the Coast Guard, confirmed to WITN that the victim was 56-year old Jan Williams of Harkers Island.

Wirth says that Williams was diving with a team of up to 13 members aboard the boat "Midnight Express."

The group was about 24 miles southeast of the Beaufort Inlet, when Wirth says Williams came back up to the surface unconscious.

The Coast Guard received the rescue call and diverted a helicopter that was already in Morehead City for a boat parade to the area.

Wirth says that after Williams was pulled from the water by rescue squads, a nurse on board the helicopter performed CPR while en route to Carteret Health Care.

Williams' wife was notified and met the emergency responders at the hospital, where Williams passed away.

The Coast Guard is still conducting an investigation and working with the Olympus Dive Center in Morehead City.

No specific details about the investigation were made available.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

NCEL 06-20-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
NCEL 06-17-20

News

Kinston to require face masks starting Tuesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The city of Kinston will require masks to be worn in public spaces starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

News

Trump supporters float in Pamlico River boat parade

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Boaters assembled off of Wichards Beach, in Washington, through the waterfront and back.

News

Pamlico River Trump parade

Updated: 8 hours ago
Parade in support of President Trump.

Latest News

Weather

Tar river expected to crest today in Tarboro

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
This is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood in Rocky Mount.

News

Month of Miracles: How can I help?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Bobula
There's no WITN CMN telethon this year because of COVID-19, but you can still help sick kids at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

News

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Updated: 23 hours ago
Confederate monuments are coming down all across the country, some legally and others being toppled and vandalized.

News

Juneteenth festivities continue with virtual celebration

Updated: 23 hours ago
Celebrations were held all across the country on Friday for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in 1865.

Local

Juneteenth festivities continue with virtual celebration

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Celebrations were held all across the country on Friday for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in 1865, but community members in Greenville are continuing their observance of the landmark moment with celebrations throughout the weekend.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.