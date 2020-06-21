Harkers Island man dies after being pulled from water by Coast Guard while diving

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -

An eastern Carolina man died on Saturday while diving with a team off the Beaufort Inlet.

Commander Tracy Wirth, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator with the Coast Guard, confirmed to WITN that the victim was 56-year old Jan Williams of Harkers Island.

Wirth says that Williams was diving with a team of up to 13 members aboard the boat "Midnight Express."

The group was about 24 miles southeast of the Beaufort Inlet, when Wirth says Williams came back up to the surface unconscious.

The Coast Guard received the rescue call and diverted a helicopter that was already in Morehead City for a boat parade to the area.

Wirth says that after Williams was pulled from the water by rescue squads, a nurse on board the helicopter performed CPR while en route to Carteret Health Care.

Williams' wife was notified and met the emergency responders at the hospital, where Williams passed away.

The Coast Guard is still conducting an investigation and working with the Olympus Dive Center in Morehead City.

No specific details about the investigation were made available.

