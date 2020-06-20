PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - June is PRIDE month recognizing the LGBTQ community, but celebrations are looking different this year.

One group in Kinston has taken its celebration virtual and will hold its party via an online App because of COVID-19. ENC Pride was scheduled to host Kinston’s first PRIDE festival on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, the group moved the celebration to Facebook Live. There will still be performances, music, and speakers along with testimonies from people in the East about what PRIDE means to them.

ENC PRIDE president Austin Moore said overall he hopes the celebration brings people joy.

“It’s important because there’s not a lot of representation around here. It’s definitely not what we want and it’s definitely not the best thing in the world, but at least it’s some type of celebration,” said Moore.

The group is planning to hold fundraisers again when they can gather in larger groups. The money raised from the virtual event goes towards next year’s pride celebration.

