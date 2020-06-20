Advertisement

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Bertie County announced Friday it would follow the City of Raleigh's lead to enact a mask mandate.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

A Texas A&M University study found that people who did not wear masks were significantly more likely to contract coronavirus. It also found wearing masks to be the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

Chante Kearny has a heart disease and a weak immune system, so following the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible is the best way to prevent her from contracting coronavirus. But she said her skin color makes the decision of whether to wear a mask in public even more complicated.

“It’s not that easy,” said Kearny. “With people who get stopped regularly, it’s hard to feel comfortable wearing a mask. You feel you almost feel like you’re in more danger wearing a mask than you would without a mask.”

According to the C.D.C., black Americans are more than four-times as likely to die from COVID-19. Onslow County Health Department Spokesperson Victoria Reyes said she understands why some would decide not to wear a mask for whatever reason, but recommends everyone do so anyways.

“Our recommendation to the community is wear your mask practice social distancing,” said Reyes. “You’re not just protecting yourself you’re protecting others when you do wear a mask.”

Kearney says most of her black friends don’t feel comfortable wearing a mask in public, and said it adds to already tense racial issues in America.

“I try to acknowledge everybody, acknowledge the security guard, acknowledge the store owner,” said Kearny. “So they don’t think to look at me as suspicious.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Confederate statue toppled, dragged, and hung in Raleigh

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Demonstrators damaged a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh Friday night by using a strap to topple two statues that were part of a larger monument near the state capitol. The protesters also dragged at least one of the statues down a street and hung the figure from a street light pole.

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: 6 hours ago
A brewery in Eastern Carolina is joining others around the country to brew a beer with a message.

News

Marine Raider killed in parachute training accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Marine Raider died during a parachute training Tuesday, according to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 7 hours ago
June is PRIDE month recognizing the LGBTQ community, but celebrations are looking different this year.

News

Teen charged with statutory child rape

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Greenville man is being held on a $2-million bond after his arrest on statutory child rape charges.

Latest News

News

Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

Updated: 9 hours ago
During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 9 hours ago
June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, is a holiday that honors the end of slavery in the United States.

News

Brewery creates beer with a message

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
​Pitt Street Brewery, along with 700 others, have teamed up​ to brew the Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout. ​ The head brewer at Pitt Street expects the beer will be on tap sometime​ near the end of next month.

News

PRIDE month celebration in Kinston

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston group holds virtual PRIDE month celebration to recognize and support members of the LGBTQ community.

News

Greenville Juneteenth March

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Juneteenth - the combination of June and nineteenth is being observed through company holidays, virtual events and week-long celebrations. Events were held all over the world today including in Greenville where organizers held a March. About 100 people came out to the uptown march, which started at 5 Points Plaza and ended at the Town Common.