Possible mask mandate adds racial tension for some

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During a time of heightened racial tension, the idea of a mask mandate is causing even more worry for some African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

A Texas A&M University study found that people who did not wear masks were significantly more likely to contract coronavirus. It also found wearing masks to be the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

Chante Kearny has a heart disease and a weak immune system, so following the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible is the best way to prevent her from contracting coronavirus. But she said her skin color makes the decision of whether to wear a mask in public even more complicated.

“It’s not that easy,” said Kearny. “With people who get stopped regularly, it’s hard to feel comfortable wearing a mask. You feel you almost feel like you’re in more danger wearing a mask than you would without a mask.”

According to the C.D.C., black Americans are more than four-times as likely to die from COVID-19. Onslow County Health Department Spokesperson Victoria Reyes said she understands why some would decide not to wear a mask for whatever reason, but recommends everyone do so anyways.

“Our recommendation to the community is wear your mask practice social distancing,” said Reyes. “You’re not just protecting yourself you’re protecting others when you do wear a mask.”

Kearney says most of her black friends don’t feel comfortable wearing a mask in public, and said it adds to already tense racial issues in America.

“I try to acknowledge everybody, acknowledge the security guard, acknowledge the store owner,” said Kearny. “So they don’t think to look at me as suspicious.”

