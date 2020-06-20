Onslow County Health Department hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing
The current state guidance recommends testing for anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, and/or have been in contact with a known positive case.
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The testing will take place at the health department at 612 College Street in their Consolidated Human Services parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The current state guidance recommends testing for anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, and/or have been in contact with a known positive case.
There is no out-of-pocket cost, regardless of insurance status. Insurance will be billed.
Residents will need to pre-register by calling 910-787-1100.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.