Onslow County Health Department hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing

The current state guidance recommends testing for anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, and/or have been in contact with a known positive case.
(AP)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place at the health department at 612 College Street in their Consolidated Human Services parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is no out-of-pocket cost, regardless of insurance status. Insurance will be billed.

Residents will need to pre-register by calling 910-787-1100.

