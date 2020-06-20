Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for North Carolina and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 22 VF Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.vfc.com

Contacts: VF Corp Investor Relations, ir@vfc.com, 1 336 424 6082