NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

11-17-25-34-36

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $843,000

11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-5-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, five, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, one, two, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million