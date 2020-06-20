NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-17-25-34-36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $843,000
11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-5-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, five, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, one, two, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million