Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S holds food drive in Duplin County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Mount Carmel H.e.l.p.s is holding a food drive Saturday, June 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The food drive will take place at the Duplin Events Center which is located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville N.C.

Don’t forget to bring a valid ID if you plan on attending.

Mount Carmel is asking people to keep their car trunks open. All food boxes will be placed inside the trunk of each vehicle.

For any questions or concerns, you may contact the Resources Director, Nieima L. DeJesusHuman at (910) 554-2834