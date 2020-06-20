Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH

N Carolina protesters hang Confederate statue from post

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh. They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post. Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth. Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Cooper vetoes 2nd reopen bill, this one for N.C. gyms, bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed gyms and bars shuttered since March to receive patrons again. Cooper said Friday the bill could restrict a quick response to virus outbreaks. He vetoed a similar bill earlier this month emphasizing bars. A Repubilcan state senator says the latest vetoed measure was a “economic lifeline for thousands of businesses.” Cooper will announce next week whether he'll modify his executive order to let more businesss reopen.

CHARLOTTE PROTEST-POLICE TACTICS

Restraining order limits police crowd-control tactics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting Charlotte-Mecklenburg police from taking certain measures against people protesting in the street. The judge issued the order Friday just hours after the ACLU, NAACP and other groups filed a lawsuit over actions taken by police in North Carolina's largest city during a June 2 protest over the death of George Floyd. The restraining order prohibits police from boxing in or “kettling” peaceful protesters. It also requires police to give “clear, loud, continuous and provable orders of dispersal” before threatening to use chemical or other munitions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

COVID-19 is ravaging America's vulnerable Latino communities

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it is ravaging Latino communities from the mid-Atlantic to the Southwest, infecting them at alarmingly high rates and amplifying the inequalities they live with. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Now, a growing body of evidence is forming around the virus's toll on Latinos as researchers develop a more advanced data analysis about COVID-19 and race.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nevada officials seek removal of McCarran statue

Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are renewing a proposal to remove a statue of former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, saying that he left a “legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.” Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders. The letter says McCarran supported workers’ rights and helped shape the air travel industry, but that his statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

Agency: North Carolina unemployment rate neared 13% in May

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state agency says North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May. The actual rate of 12.9% announced Friday by the Division of Employment Security matches the revised rate for April. The identical figures still reflect the massive layoffs and furloughs that have occurred due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown. The state rate was just slightly over 4% in March. The division said May’s total employed workforce actually increased by 118,000 since April. But that total is 663,000 below where the employed workforce stood 12 months earlier. The state has distributed more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March.

UNC PRESIDENT

N.C. community college head Peter Hans to lead UNC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted Friday to approve a new president to lead the UNC system. Community college head Peter Hans will lead the 17-campus system that includes UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University. He succeeds Bill Roper. Roper served as the interim president after Margaret Spellings resigned in 2018. Hans is a North Carolina native who graduated from Chapel Hill in 1991 and previously served on the Board of Governors and was its chairman from 2012 to 2014. He will be tasked with managing the reopening plans of universities looking to resume in-person classes in the fall.