Juneteenth festivities continue with virtual celebration

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) -

Celebrations were held all across the country on Friday for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in 1865.

But community members in Greenville are continuing their observance of the landmark moment with celebrations throughout the weekend.

After a march throughout Greenville on Friday, on Saturday community members came together for a virtual gathering on Zoom.

The West Greenville Health Council hosted the celebration. During the call, they commemorated the ending of slavery and talked about the ongoing contributions of African-Americans in our country.

Ronita Jones with the Health Council says this event was, “All about the celebration of Juneteenth being continued.” In order to highlight “activities that took place here in Greenville and West Greenville.”

Everyone in the community was invited to take part, as a discussion was held about current events and the climate across the nation.

“I would agree this is a time to really push for Juneteenth, because if we wait for more opportunities in time, it might not be there,” says Rufus Higgins, a panel member.

Participants also shared pieces of the African-American culture too, included a dance performance by the Nulook Steppaz.

Organizers also used the event to inform participants about diseases plaguing African-American communities, like diabetes.

The West Greenville Health Council says they intend to host another Juneteenth event next year and discussions about it are already underway.

