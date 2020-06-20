Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews have removed two Confederate statues outside the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on order of the governor, the morning after protesters toppled two nearby statues. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said a press release that removing the statues is a public-safety imperative. The statues removed Saturday include one dedicated to the women of the Confederacy, and another honoring Henry Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War. On Friday night, protesters pulled down two statues of two Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk. On Saturday, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest blamed Cooper for allowing the protesters to succeed.

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina stock car racetrack from holding races. The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” News outlets report that the judge left his injunction in place after a hearing Friday and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Western North Carolina voters in a congressional primary runoff are deciding whether to accept President Donald Trump’s favored candidate or choose her young rival. Lynda Bennett got the most votes in a 12-candidate GOP primary in March for the 11th District seat recently held by Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She and 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn are running in Tuesday's election. Trump endorsed Bennett earlier this month on Twitter. She's also banking on support from GOP notables like Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan. Cawthorn is getting support from a super PAC. The runoff winner faces Democrat Moe Davis in the Republican-leaning district.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh. They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post. Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth. Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.