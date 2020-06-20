Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Western North Carolina voters in a congressional primary runoff are deciding whether to accept President Donald Trump’s favored candidate or choose her young rival. Lynda Bennett got the most votes in a 12-candidate GOP primary in March for the 11th District seat recently held by Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She and 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn are running in Tuesday's election. Trump endorsed Bennett earlier this month on Twitter. She's also banking on support from GOP notables like Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan. Cawthorn is getting support from a super PAC. The runoff winner faces Democrat Moe Davis in the Republican-leaning district.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post. Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh. They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post. Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth. Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed gyms and bars shuttered since March to receive patrons again. Cooper said Friday the bill could restrict a quick response to virus outbreaks. He vetoed a similar bill earlier this month emphasizing bars. A Repubilcan state senator says the latest vetoed measure was a “economic lifeline for thousands of businesses.” Cooper will announce next week whether he'll modify his executive order to let more businesss reopen.