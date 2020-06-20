Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the athletes returned to campus this month. The school in all there have been 28 positive tests for COVID-19, including two football staffers and three athletes from other sports. None of those contracting the virus have been hospitalized. Those testing positive are isolated for at least 10 days. The uptick at Clemson is similar to one in the state of South Carolina, which reported a single-day high of 1,081 cases on Friday.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Nick Watney is the first player to test positive for the coronavirus since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic. The RBC Heritage is the second event since the restart. Watney missed the cut last week in Texas and traveled on his own to Hilton Head. His test for the virus when he arrived was negative. But before going to the course on Friday, he reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. He received another test that came back positive. Watney now must self-isolate for at least 10 days at Hilton Head. The tour said only that he had its full support.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Webb Simpson has the lead at Hilton Head. Bryson DeChambeau is one shot behind. And the biggest move of the day was a player who made it to the course, but not the tee. That was Nick Watney, who withdrew after becoming the first player to test positive for the coronavirus. Watney tested negative when he arrived Tuesday. He experienced symptoms Friday, took another test and it returned positive. He will be in self-isolation for at least 10 days. And while golf goes on, the weekend at Harbour Town figures to be about more than birdies and bogeys.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR Cup race at Texas will have thousands of spectators in the stands. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan submitted by the track to allow fans for the July 19 race. While the state allows 50% capacity for outdoor sporting events, track president Eddie Gossage says it's too early to know how many fans will be able to attend. With social distancing protocols in place, the speedway first has to reassign seating for people who had already purchased tickets for the race that was originally scheduled for March 29. The track capacity is about 135,000.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR is at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama this weekend with two major off-track topics. The first is fans. NASCAR hopes to allow up to 5,000 fans inside the sprawling venue along with 44 motor homes. Fans will be asked to wear masks and stay socially distanced. The other topic is the Confederate flag. NASCAR has banned the flag at its races and the Sunday's Cup Series race is the first one with any sizable fan presence since the decision. NASCAR has not said how it will enforce the ban.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The independent Atlantic League won’t be able to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and its Sugar Land Skeeters will host a four-team circuit whose managers are to include Roger Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell. The Atlantic League says the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional clubs to put together a 70-game schedule starting in mid-July and that will by followed by five-game championship series at the end of September. Sugar Land will host a four-team league from July 3 through Aug. 23.