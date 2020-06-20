Greenville Juneteenth March

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, is a holiday that honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth - the combination of June and nineteenth is being observed through company holidays, virtual events and week-long celebrations.

Events were held all over the world today including in Greenville where organizers held a March. About 100 people came out to the uptown march, which started at 5 Points Plaza and ended at the Town Common.

Reginald Barett is the Vice President of the NAACP. He participated in the march and said, “I am so glad that we were here today to commemorate such an amazing day, that is in our history particularly whats going on in our world right now, in society and our country right now that gives us an opportunity to celebrate our heritage and our culture and our mark on America.

Those attending started the event in prayer, then they headed down Evans Street along the sidewalk to the town common. During the march, they were silent to honor George Floyd who was killed while in police custody face down on a Minneapolis street.

This year’s holiday has more urgency following the national uproar over the killings of Floyd and other African Americans by police and shined light on the issue of systemic racism and social injustice.

When the group reached the Town Common, they gathered in a semi-circle where leaders shared poems, history, and song.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the united states.

